Work to start on 2 ‘red list’ bridges between NH, Vermont

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Work is about to start on repairs to two “red list” bridges that carry Interstate 89 traffic between New Hampshire and Vermont.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said the bridges carry traffic between Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Hartford, Vermont, over the Connecticut River and New England Central and Washington County railroads.

The work is scheduled to start Tuesday.

The $43.8 million project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 26, 2025.

Red list bridges are considered in poor condition and are inspected more frequently. 

