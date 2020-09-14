BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up! Many of us are going to want to cover our plants or bring them inside, the coldest night of the season so far will be tonight.

It’s been a chilly day today, with temperatures barely budging all day. The sun was out, but smoke from the wildfires out west kept our skies from being bright blue.

The wind will settle down tonight and it will be clear, calm, and cold. A widespread frost can be expected by morning away from the Champlain Valley, and a hard freeze is likely in the usual colder spots of the Adirondacks, Northeast Kingdom, and northern NH.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine and temperatures will recover into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer, with lots of sunshine, but it will also be breezy out of the south as a frontal system approaches from the west. Temperatures will jump into the 70s!

That next cold front will come through on Thursday with just a few showers, as there is very little moisture with it. Once it goes through, temperatures will again drop off to well below normal levels.

A large area of slow-moving high pressure will keep skies clear right through the weekend, but it will be chilly, especially during the nighttime hours.

