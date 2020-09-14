Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! There is a lot of sunshine in the forecast as we go through this new work week, but also some wild temperature swings.

After some morning clouds, skies will quickly clear out and there will be tons of sunshine today. But a brisk wind out of the NW will bring in a batch of chilly air, so temperatures will barely move from where they started out this morning - in the upper 50s and low 60s north, to the mid-60s south.

The wind will die down tonight and we are headed for a “Triple-C” night . . . clear, calm, and cold. A widespread frost can be expected by morning away from the Champlain Valley, and a hard freeze in the usual colder spots of the Adirondacks, Northeast Kingdom, and northern NH.

Then we’ll bounce back into the mid-60s on Tuesday under just plain sunny skies.

Wednesday will still feature lots of sunshine, but it will also be breezy out of the south as a frontal system approaches from the west. Temperatures will spike well into the 70s.

That next cold front will come through on Thursday with just a few showers, as there is very little moisture with it. Once it goes through, temperatures will again drop off to well below normal levels.

A large area of slow-moving high pressure will keep skies clear right through the weekend, but it will be chilly, especially during the nighttime hours.

Take MAX Advantage of all the sunshine this week, but bring in any tender plants tonight, and again by the end of the week and the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

