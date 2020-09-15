1 of 3 cubs orphaned by famous bear’s death killed by bus

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say one of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother was hit and killed by a bus.

The 30-pound cub was struck Monday after it ran out onto Route 10 into the bus in West Lebanon. It was similar to one that was rescued on Aug. 31, which was determined to the offspring of the mother, known as Mink.

Ben Kilham took in the rescued cub at his bear rehabilitation center in Lyme and buried the remains of the dead cub. He told the Valley News it was one of Mink’s. Andrew Timmins, New Hampshire Fish and Game black bear project leader, agreed.

The status of the third cub isn’t known.

Related Stories:

1 of 3 cubs orphaned by famous NH bear’s death captured

Mink, the black bear, found dead in New Hampshire

Bear moved to northern New Hampshire seen in Vermont

Relocated bear travels 70 miles

Troublesome bear given a time out at the Canadian border

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)