1 of 3 cubs orphaned by famous bear’s death killed by bus

Gov. Sununu with one of Mink's cubs/File
Gov. Sununu with one of Mink's cubs/File
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say one of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother was hit and killed by a bus.

The 30-pound cub was struck Monday after it ran out onto Route 10 into the bus in West Lebanon. It was similar to one that was rescued on Aug. 31, which was determined to the offspring of the mother, known as Mink.

Ben Kilham took in the rescued cub at his bear rehabilitation center in Lyme and buried the remains of the dead cub. He told the Valley News it was one of Mink’s. Andrew Timmins, New Hampshire Fish and Game black bear project leader, agreed.

The status of the third cub isn’t known.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

