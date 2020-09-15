Advertisement

2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two people are facing federal charges stemming from the “apparent” torture and killing of a victim outside the United States.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney announced Tuesday that Sean Fiore, 36, of Burlington, was indicted on charges of paying about $4,000 to someone outside the United States to make a video of the killing.

Prosecutors say that on April 9, 2019, Fiore received a link to a video “which depicted the torture and apparent killing of an adult male who was restrained and tied to a bed.”

The name of Fiore’s co-defendant is blacked out in court documents.

Fiore’s attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

