Another New Hampshire city enacts face mask ordinance

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The city of Portsmouth is the latest New Hampshire community to approve a face mask ordinance.

The City Council voted 7-2 Monday night to approve the measure, which went into effect immediately and lasts until Jan. 4, 2021, Seacoastonline.com reported.

The masks are required inside public places and outdoors when social distancing of 6 feet between people who aren’t in the same household can’t be maintained.

The penalty for not wearing a mask won’t exceed $25.

Those exempt from the ordinance are people with medical and health-risk conditions; children age 6 and younger; and people eating or drinking at a business licensed in the city for that purpose.

Some of the other communities that have passed a face mask ordinance include Exeter, Newmarket, Durham, Concord, Nashua, Keene, Lebanon, and Plymouth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

