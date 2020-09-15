Advertisement

Burlington community center creates space for remote learners

Sara Holbrook Community Center
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For parents who have to work but have students learning remotely at least half the week, child care hubs have become a need.

The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been named the first COVID-19 child care hub in Burlington.

They say they are able to cater to about 40 students a day for free for the first month under COVID-19 regulations and through state funding.

They offer students a space to do their remote learning while offering meals through the Burlington School District, internet as well as education help.

Jarrell Watts, the elementary program director says once relationships with students are built, they will begin tailoring their programming to fit curriculum the students will be following as well as cultivating the classroom experience.

And for parents, they can be reassured, their students are hard at work.

“Coming into the program having fun but also knowing that they are also going to be getting some of the same aspects of program that they would in the classroom," said Watts. “We made this process a little bit easier for families knowing that they have a secure place for students that they can come and not only have fun but get the assistance that they need.”

Sara Holbrook has also been able to bring in plenty of part-time staff to fulfill all the education and social emotional needs of the students coming in.

