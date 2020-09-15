Advertisement

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Actor and comedian Paul Rudd is giving a helping hand to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the effort to boost mask usage among young people.

The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants. He’s also holding a skateboard and boombox.

Bottom line: He’s pretending to be a millennial.

“Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” he says.

The tongue-in-cheek video may be a joke, but it underscores a very serious problem.

Recent weeks and months have seen countless examples of young people gathered at crowded events while not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

“A lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” Rudd deadpans.

The concern is that those gatherings can cause a spike in coronavirus infections, even if the infected individuals show no symptoms.

Rudd is best known for his movie roles in “Clueless,” “Anchorman” and as Ant-man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

