Enhanced August unemployment going out soon

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Beefed up unemployment benefits will start rolling out this week.

About 40,000 Vermonters qualify for the extra $300 a week.

It’s retroactive, good for the first three weeks of August. It’s being paid for with $38 million the state received from FEMA.

This comes after $600 in extended benefits expired in July.

The Scott administration says they are finalizing the payment process right now and hope to get the first round of checks out by Friday.

