Gov. Scott to provide COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Fauci; could ease restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott could ease some restriction on the hospitality industry Tuesday, but only if the numbers support it.

Scott has another pandemic press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Right now, hotels and other lodging businesses are now limited to no more than 50 percent of capacity and restaurants, arts venues and other entertainment establishments are limited to 50 percent capacity for a maximum of 75 customers inside and 150 outside.

State leaders have said lodging and food and service industries are down about 90 percent from previous years.

Also joining the governor on Tuesday is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the national institute of allergies and infectious diseases, on Zoom.

