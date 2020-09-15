Advertisement

Marijuana expungement bill approved by Vt. House

file photo
file photo(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has approved a bill that would expunge thousands of low-level marijuana convictions.

The measure would also decriminalize possession of 1 to 2 ounces of marijuana. Sponsors say it’s aimed at curbing racial disparities within the criminal justice system. The bill now heads to the Senate where it is expected to pass.

The bill comes two years after Vermont lawmakers approved a recreational marijuana law. A number of counties around the state have already held expungement clinics to help individuals.

The governor hasn’t weighed in on whether he will support the bill but he has supported the idea of expungement in the past.

Related Stories:

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Legal clinic offers a chance for a clean slate

Local coders working to make clearing records easier

Vermont AG, Legal Aid host White River Jct. ‘expungement’ clinic

More than 60 attend expungement clinic

Expungement clinic gives Vermonters a fresh start

Pot conviction expungement efforts move forward

Marijuana Expungement Day in Windsor County

Lawmakers consider marijuana conviction expungement measure

Details on plan to expunge some Vt. pot convictions

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fauci congratulates Vermonters on success of slowing spread of COVID

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulated Vermonters for their success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

News

New information on school COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Two Vermont school districts took different approaches after positive COVID-19 tests among their students. We know more about why one school closed and the other didn’t as well as contact tracing currently underway.

News

Wildlife Watch: Spiny soft shell turtle

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The spiny softshell turtle is a native species to Vermont that’s listed as threatened by the state, but recent conservation efforts appear to have helped boost the population.

News

Lending some assistance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Claremont, N.H., man, known in the community for his kindness, is putting vital medical assistance equipment into the hands of people who need it, for free.

News

Milne pitches lt. gov campaign platform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Scott Milne, The Pomfret Republican running for lieutenant governor, Tuesday formally rolled out a platform with upwards of 60 proposals.

Latest News

AP

2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people are facing federal charges stemming from the “apparent” torture and killing of a victim outside the United States.

AP

New Hampshire unemployment rate down a bit more for August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire employment officials say the state's unemployment rate for August was 6.5%, a 1.5% decrease from July.

AP

NY lowers coronavirus threshold for nursing home visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York's health commissioner says the state will begin allowing visitors to see loved ones at nursing homes that have been coronavirus-free for 14 days.

News

Enhanced August unemployment going out soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Beefed up unemployment benefits will start rolling out to some Vermonters this week.

News

Plattsburgh looking for 3rd party to run city rec center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The city of Plattsburgh is looking for someone to run the city recreation center.