Marijuana expungement bill approved by Vt. House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has approved a bill that would expunge thousands of low-level marijuana convictions.

The measure would also decriminalize possession of 1 to 2 ounces of marijuana. Sponsors say it’s aimed at curbing racial disparities within the criminal justice system. The bill now heads to the Senate where it is expected to pass.

The bill comes two years after Vermont lawmakers approved a recreational marijuana law. A number of counties around the state have already held expungement clinics to help individuals.

The governor hasn’t weighed in on whether he will support the bill but he has supported the idea of expungement in the past.

