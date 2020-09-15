Messner: ‘Clean Elections’ includes no California money

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner has signed an amended version of a “Clean Elections Agreement” offered by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to discourage outside spending by “dark money” groups that crossed out much of her language and added a provision that the campaigns agree not to accept contributions from California-based individuals or groups.

Regarding that provision, Messner’s campaign manager, Mike Biundo, accused her of accepting special interest help from there.

Shaheen’s campaign manager, Harrell Kirstein, called the response “watered down” and “phony.”



