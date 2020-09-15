Milne pitches lt. gov campaign platform

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Scott Milne, The Pomfret Republican running for lieutenant governor, Tuesday formally rolled out a platform with upwards of 60 proposals.

It’s all part of what he calls his “Progress Vermont” plan, which he says will complement a Scott administration should he be re-elected in November. It calls for investment in Vermont’s rural economy including broadband and workforce development. The plan doubles down on the state’s all-payer health care model. It also calls for increased government transparency and to make Vermont more affordable.

If elected, Milne will have to work with a Democratically controlled House and Senate. He says he’s confident he can get the Legislature to support them. “These aren’t bumper sticker slogans or pie in the sky ideas, they aren’t ambiguous double-speak. Rather, they are realistic and specific reforms we can achieve together by not budgeting the budget,” Milne said.

Milne’s Democratic challenger, Molly Gray, wasn’t immediately available to comment on the proposals, but a campaign spokesperson points out that Gray unveiled her platform back in January and it includes investments in broadband and child care.

