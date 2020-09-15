Moisture meters can be rented out for free at Vermont libraries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters unsure about whether their wood is dry enough to safety burn can pick up a tool at libraries across Vermont.

Moisture meters are being rented out for free, thanks to a state grant.

You can borrow the small hand-held device by checking it out from one of the 48 participating libraries.

Burning firewood that has not been dried properly makes it more expensive to heat a home and causes poor air quality.

It is recommended to only burn wood with a moisture content of 20 percent or less.

