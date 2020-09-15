Advertisement

New Hampshire unemployment rate down a bit more for August

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire employment officials say the state’s unemployment rate for August was 6.5%, a 1.5% decrease from July.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The August 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.

The number of employed residents was 689,750 for August, an increase of 14,270 from the previous month and a decrease of 65,970 from August 2019. 

