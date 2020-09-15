NH truck driver injured in I-93 crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire truck driver was hospitalized Monday afternoon with serious injuries after colliding with another truck on I-93 in Franconia.
Police say Michael Giardina, 39, of Hudson, was driving a box truck and crashed into the back of another truck hauling lumber. Giardina was assisted by good Samaritans and airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
The tractor-trailer was driven by Gregory Duchene, 40, of Quebec.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
