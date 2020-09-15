NH truck driver injured in I-93 crash

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire truck driver was hospitalized Monday afternoon with serious injuries after colliding with another truck on I-93 in Franconia.

Police say Michael Giardina, 39, of Hudson, was driving a box truck and crashed into the back of another truck hauling lumber. Giardina was assisted by good Samaritans and airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

DHART helicopter evacuates victim of I-93 crash (Courtesy: NH State Police)

The tractor-trailer was driven by Gregory Duchene, 40, of Quebec.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

