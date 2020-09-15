Advertisement

NH truck driver injured in I-93 crash

Crash on I-93 in Franconia Monday.
Crash on I-93 in Franconia Monday.(Courtesy: NH State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire truck driver was hospitalized Monday afternoon with serious injuries after colliding with another truck on I-93 in Franconia.

Police say Michael Giardina, 39, of Hudson, was driving a box truck and crashed into the back of another truck hauling lumber. Giardina was assisted by good Samaritans and airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

DHART helicopter evacuates victim of I-93 crash
DHART helicopter evacuates victim of I-93 crash(Courtesy: NH State Police)

The tractor-trailer was driven by Gregory Duchene, 40, of Quebec.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fauci congratulates Vermonters on success of slowing spread of COVID

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulated Vermonters for their success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

AP

Another New Hampshire city enacts face mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Portsmouth is the latest New Hampshire community to approve a face mask ordinance.

AP

Senators ask for drug-trafficking information on dark web

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is asking the U.S. attorney general’s office and the FBI for a progress report on illegal drug trafficking, particularly of fentanyl and other opioids, on a hidden part of the internet known as the dark web.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Messner: ‘Clean Elections’ includes no California money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner has signed an amended version of a “Clean Elections Agreement” offered by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to discourage outside spending by “dark money” groups that crossed out much of her language and added a provision that the campaigns agree not to accept contributions from California-based individuals or groups.

News

Burlington community center creates space for remote learners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
For working parents in Burlington who have children learning remotely, the Sara Holbrook Community Center has now been named the first COVID-19 child care hub in the area.

News

Firewood moisture meters available at Vermont library near you

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermonters unsure about whether their wood is dry enough to safely burn, can pick up a tool at libraries across Vermont.

News

1 of 3 cubs orphaned by famous bear’s death killed by bus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire authorities say one of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother was hit and killed by a bus.

AP

Man hiking in New Hampshire dies despite helicopter effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two helicopter rescues were needed at the same time for different medical emergencies in the White Mountains over the weekend.

News

Burlington City Council votes to support analysis of safe injection sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council voted in favor of a resolution that expresses support for overdose prevention sites and seeks to consider creating one in the Queen City.