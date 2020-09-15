NY lowers coronavirus threshold for nursing home visits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s health commissioner says the state will begin allowing visitors to see loved ones at nursing homes that have been coronavirus-free for 14 days. That’s up from 28 days under previous rules.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says the policy will go into effect Thursday.

Visitors must present a verified negative test result within the previous seven days, and staffers must refuse anyone who doesn’t. Staffers must also turn away people who show symptoms or don’t pass screening questions.

Visits will generally be limited to outdoor areas and prohibited in resident rooms or care areas.

