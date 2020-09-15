Plattsburgh looking for 3rd party to run city rec center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is looking for someone to run the city recreation center.

The city would still own the Rec Center but they want a private party to manage it.

The rec center was the subject of debate prior to the pandemic. The city considered making cuts because the building costs more to run than it brings in in revenue.

The mayor says he thinks a private-public partnership is the best way to keep it open.

“With gyms everywhere kind of up in the air and the wellness center closing, the YMCA looking to expand the Common Council felt this is a really good time to figure out a public-private partnership for that facility perhaps, see if there is any interest,” said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

They will spend a few weeks looking for proposals and then send it to the City Council for a vote.

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh Rec Center looking for third party management

Plattsburgh officials weigh possible cuts to rec facilities

Plattsburgh residents raise concerns in packed budget meeting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.