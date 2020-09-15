Senators ask for drug-trafficking information on dark web

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is asking the U.S. attorney general’s office and the FBI for a progress report on illegal drug trafficking, particularly of fentanyl and other opioids, on a hidden part of the internet known as the dark web.

She is joined by fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California, and Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas, in a letter Tuesday asking for information regarding the work of the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement.

That was created by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 to develop a strategic plan to disrupt and dismantle dark web marketplaces that facilitate the distribution of opioids.

