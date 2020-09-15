BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Should Vermont’s mask mandate be lifted? There’s a petition getting thousands of signatures that says yes.

The mandate was put in place by Gov. Phil Scott in response to the coronavirus. And it’s still in effect.

Mary Sheldon is one of the people who started the petition. She spoke with our Celine McArthur. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.