Should Vermont’s mask mandate be lifted?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Should Vermont’s mask mandate be lifted? There’s a petition getting thousands of signatures that says yes.

The mandate was put in place by Gov. Phil Scott in response to the coronavirus. And it’s still in effect.

Mary Sheldon is one of the people who started the petition. She spoke with our Celine McArthur. Watch the video for the full interview.

