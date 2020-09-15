Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Spiny soft shell turtle

Spiny softshell turtle
Spiny softshell turtle(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The spiny softshell turtle is a native species to Vermont that’s listed as threatened by the state, but recent conservation efforts appear to have helped boost the population.

Just past the Sandy Point boat access in Swanton, visitors might see a few “turtle nesting” warning signs and electric fencing,

“This is our best nesting beach in the whole state for spiny softshell turtles,” said Toni Mikula, a Vermont Fish & Wildlife specialist helping conserve the threatened, tiny turtles.

“They have a flexible shell. It’s not hard and boney like a snapping turtle. And a silly little pointed nose,” explained Mikula. “Spiny softshell turtles have been here pretty much since the ice sheets receded at the end of the glaciers. They are a very ancient species and they have just been a part of the ecosystem for tens of thousands of years, and we are trying to make sure that humans are not responsible for them becoming extinct.”

Reporter Ike Bendavid: What caused them to be a threatened species in the state of Vermont

Toni Mikula: A large part of it was the predation of the eggs by predators, so our main egg predators are skunks, opossums, and mostly raccoons.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: What is the work you are doing with spiny softshell turtles?

Toni Mikula: Every summer, the adult female spiny softshell turtles come here to nest. They lay their eggs and we try to make sure that those eggs hatch, so we have fencing all around to keep predators out. On the beach, we have wire mesh laid out on the shale that discourages digging, so we try to keep predators away so those eggs have a chance to hatch.

In Vermont, the turtles are only found in Lake Champlain. Near the shore in Swanton is where the state has protected the land to help the nesting turtles and electric fencing surrounds the beach from humans and predators.

“This kind of pebbly shale is what they love to nest in. So we lay this wire mesh on top of the shale after the nesting season to make it harder for nest predators to dig up the nest and eat the eggs,” Mikula said.

Mikula comes out to the location a few times a week and looks for nests where eggs have hatched She says when the turtles hatch, their natural instinct is to head towards the water, where they will spend the rest of their lives.

“I’m excavating this nest. I’m going to dig out all the eggshells so that we know how many eggs were laid and how many hatchlings successfully got out and made their way to the lake. Sometimes I might find an unhatched egg or a young turtle that is still in here and isn’t quite ready to come out yet, and if I do that, I will take him into captivity for a couple days until they are ready to be released,” Mikula said.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is the work you are doing, is that helping the population?

Toni Mikula: It does appear to be working. We don’t have a way to keep tabs on the number of adults on the lake, but we do know that pretty consistently since the restoration efforts began, we are seeing more nests laid every year and more live hatchlings coming out of the nest and making it to the water.

Encouraging efforts to keep this ancient species alive in the lake for years to come.

Related Stories:

Vermont seeks help to prepare for turtle nesting season

Vermont Fish & Wildlife looking for turtle cleanup day help

Tiny endangered turtles released into Vermont’s wild

Wildlife Watch: Protecting the tiny spiny softshell turtle

A big day for tiny turtles in Lake Champlain

Wildlife Watch: Tiny turtles get a head start

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fauci congratulates Vermonters on success of slowing spread of COVID

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulated Vermonters for their success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

News

New information on school COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Two Vermont school districts took different approaches after positive COVID-19 tests among their students. We know more about why one school closed and the other didn’t as well as contact tracing currently underway.

News

Lending some assistance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Claremont, N.H., man, known in the community for his kindness, is putting vital medical assistance equipment into the hands of people who need it, for free.

News

Milne pitches lt. gov campaign platform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Scott Milne, The Pomfret Republican running for lieutenant governor, Tuesday formally rolled out a platform with upwards of 60 proposals.

Latest News

AP

2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people are facing federal charges stemming from the “apparent” torture and killing of a victim outside the United States.

News

Marijuana expungement bill approved by Vt. House

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Vermont House has approved a bill that would expunge thousands of low-level marijuana convictions.

AP

New Hampshire unemployment rate down a bit more for August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire employment officials say the state's unemployment rate for August was 6.5%, a 1.5% decrease from July.

AP

NY lowers coronavirus threshold for nursing home visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York's health commissioner says the state will begin allowing visitors to see loved ones at nursing homes that have been coronavirus-free for 14 days.

News

Enhanced August unemployment going out soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Beefed up unemployment benefits will start rolling out to some Vermonters this week.

News

Plattsburgh looking for 3rd party to run city rec center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The city of Plattsburgh is looking for someone to run the city recreation center.