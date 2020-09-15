Winooski school district starts year without school resource officer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are back, but in some schools, resource officers are not. That includes Winooski -- at least for now.

Since 1999, the Winooski School District has had a school resource officer. But as classes started up again this fall the SRO is gone.

“Honestly, that’s to be determined still. The school trustees adopted some demands from the Winooski Students for Anti-Racism,” said Winooski City Manager Jessie Baker.

The district employs one school resource officer who is a Winooski Police officer. Officer Jason Ziter is staying out of school while the district decides what to do. Winooski Students for Anti-Racism want his position eliminated and replaced with two trauma specialists.

“There are a number of staff at the school right now that have specialized training in trauma response, including the school resource officer,” said Baker.

If Winooski decides to keep Ziter, the student group wants him in plain clothes and unarmed. Baker says that can’t happen since he is a full-time officer who needs to be ready to respond anywhere in the city at a moment’s notice.

Winooski School Superintendent Sean McMannon was not available for comment, but school officials released a statement saying, “He is reporting to the police department and is available during the school days to respond to any direct requests of students, teachers, and administrators at the Winooski School District,”

In Burlington, they are starting the year with SROs at the Middle and High school. The Burlington School District is implementing a safety task force led by students and community members to evaluate the district’s safety needs.

“That’s what the task force is for -- to really make that determination. We didn’t want to make that determination independently without community input and community involvement,” said Henri Sparks is the equity director for the Burlington School District. He says the task force plans to meet with the superintendent by December. “We will defiantly be looking at something different. We don’t know what that is.”

Back in Winooski, city officials say they are open to being a part of the discussion. “We do not think that a school resource officer is needed to prevent a school shooting. However, we do think a school resource officer is an integral part of community-wide public safety,” said Baker.

There is a school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night where further plans for the SRO are expected to be discussed.

