Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A taste of summer will return for Wednesday! But it won’t last.

Now it won’t be as cold tonight as winds pick up out of the south, and bring in some warmer air. That south wind will continue to increase through the day on Wednesday when our temperatures will spike up into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Enjoy it while you can, because a cold front will be catching up with us Wednesday night. That front will be moving through after midnight and early Thursday with just a few rain showers. Showers will reach southern parts of our region Thursday afternoon. The front will be ushering in a fresh batch of chilly air from north-central Canada.

That cool air mass, with its high pressure center will stick around right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Skies will be clear, but temperatures will be running well below average, especially during the nighttime hours. Saturday night/Sunday morning looks particularly chilly and daytime highs will remain in the 50s!

