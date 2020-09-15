BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a chilly start to the day, we’ll be warming up very nicely, thanks to high pressure overhead which will bring us nothing but sunshine.

It won’t be as cold tonight as winds pick up out of the south, which will start to bring in some warmer air. That south wind will continue to increase through the day on Wednesday when our temperatures will spike up into the mid-to-upper 70s. All this will be happening ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. That front will be moving through early Thursday with just a few rain showers. The front will be ushering in a fresh batch of chilly air from north-central Canada. That cool air mass, with its high pressure center will stick around right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Skies will be clear, but temperatures will be running well below average, especially during the nighttime hours. Saturday night/Sunday morning looks particularly chilly.

Take MAX Advantage of all the sunshine in the forecast, but keep a jacket handy for those chilly overnight hours. -Gary

