Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a chilly start to the day, we’ll be warming up very nicely, thanks to high pressure overhead which will bring us nothing but sunshine.

It won’t be as cold tonight as winds pick up out of the south, which will start to bring in some warmer air. That south wind will continue to increase through the day on Wednesday when our temperatures will spike up into the mid-to-upper 70s. All this will be happening ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. That front will be moving through early Thursday with just a few rain showers. The front will be ushering in a fresh batch of chilly air from north-central Canada. That cool air mass, with its high pressure center will stick around right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Skies will be clear, but temperatures will be running well below average, especially during the nighttime hours. Saturday night/Sunday morning looks particularly chilly.

Take MAX Advantage of all the sunshine in the forecast, but keep a jacket handy for those chilly overnight hours. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
A frosty night tonight, and then a warm up for midweek!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Monday Evening Weathercast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Sunny but cooler today. Clear & cold tonight with frost & freezing conditions.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 19 hours ago
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

A quiet start to the week, but frost is likely in spots Monday night.

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Frost is likely in the colder areas Monday night, so keep that in mind if you have plants you want to save. Most of the week is looking quiet, except for a few showers on Thursday.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
WCAX Sunday 6 p.m. News

Forecast

Windy with showers today. Gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere.

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A windy Sunday, with gusts to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. A weakening cold front will bring some showers during the afternoon and evening. Monday will be cooler, with patchy frost possible overnight. Most of the week will feature dry and seasonably cool weather.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Saturday Evening Weather Webcast