2021 Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships moved from Lake Placid

The event will be held in Germany. Lake Placid likely to host Worlds in 2025.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Placid will not serve as the host site for the 2021 Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships.

The 2021 Worlds were set to be held in Lake Placid from February 5th to February 14th, but on Tuesday, the International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation announced that it was moving the 2021 Worlds to Altenberg, Germany due to “travel restrictions that have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of all athletes given the global pandemic.”

As part of Tuesday’s decision, the IBSF said it would fully support a bid by Lake Placid and the Olympic Regional Development Authority to host the World Championships in 2025. The Federation also announced that it approved a request by USA Bobsled and Bobsleigh Canada host a compacted version of the North American Cup circuit in January of 2021, with double events between January 4th and 24th. Which tracks will host the races has not yet been decided.

