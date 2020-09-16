24-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery last month in South Burlington.

Police say it happened August 27 at the Champlain Farms on Williston Rd. around 4:45 a.m.

They say a man, later identified as Jacob Robbins, showed a knife demanding money from the clerk.

We’re told he left the store with an unknown amount of money, but no one was injured in the incident.

Police say they also identified a juvenile getaway driver.

Robbins was arrested on Tuesday with the help of Colchester Police.

We’re told he was wanted for a probation violation at the time of his arrest.

