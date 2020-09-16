Advertisement

A look at how SUNY Plattsburgh’s COVID-19 pool testing works

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - To date, there have been more than 71,000 COVID-19 tests that have been administered at SUNY universities in New York. That includes more than 1,000 SUNY Plattsburgh students. Our Kelly O’Brien went to campus to see how the testing works.

Every hour, more than 100 SUNY Plattsburgh students go to the former dining hall to get their COVID-19 pool testing done. The whole process only takes about five minutes and it’s proven to be successful.

“It’s a pretty seamless process,” said Francisco Cruz, a junior at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Cruz says he’s grateful the school offers free COVID-19 testing.

“Making sure we are keeping everybody in Plattsburgh safe and making sure that everybody is on the right side of COVID,” he said.

The testing started two weeks ago on campus. Every Wednesday in the old dining hall, more than 500 students from high-risk areas, like dorms and athletics, get the tests.

Staffers and off-campus students will be tested also.

Dr. Kathleen Camelo, the director of the Student Health Counseling Center, runs the testing.

“It’s quick, it’s efficient, students don’t mind because it’s just a buckle swab, just the inside of their cheek,” Camelo said.

The pool testing is exclusive to the SUNY school system. It was put together by SUNY Upstate Medical, which also runs the diagnostics for every test at all 64 schools.

It works like this:

Every student swabs their mouth for 15 seconds. The swab collects saliva into a small tube and that tube is dumped into a larger vessel that 12 students' saliva will share.

If that pooled vessel comes back as a positive result, then all 12 students' swabs are retested to find out who has the positive case.

So far there have been zero positive cases

“We know that the test is good because it’s the same test that Oneonta has been using and they have had a number of cases, as we all know,” Camelo said.

SUNY says the secret to its success of no COVID cases on campus lies with the students.

“They are doing what we have designed and they are being cooperative and they understand that this is what they need to do to stay in class,” Camelo said.

The test turnaround is 24-48 hours, so the school will have the results from Wednesday on Friday.

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh community reacts to SUNY Plattsburgh suspensions

2 frats suspended at NY state college for virus violations

SUNY Plattsburgh suspends students caught violating COVID-19 policies

SUNY Plattsburgh considers suspending students caught partying

Police bust SUNY Plattsburgh party

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Returning SUNY Plattsburgh students to see changes

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Act 250 reform effort stumbles to finish line

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The Vermont Senate is pushing ahead with Act 250 reform, but the future of the land-use planning law remains unclear after some lawmakers and the Scott administration say it falls far short of the ambitious package it once was.

News

Halifax and Readsboro school merger dissolved

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A vote of 7-2 ends the merge between the Readboro and Halifax K-8 schools.

News

Why federal authorities played key role in complex NEK murder case

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office played a crucial role in bringing charges this week in the long-running Michael Pimental murder investigation.

News

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act, prompting lawmakers to call for the first override vote of the session.

Latest News

News

A look at how SUNY Plattsburgh’s COVID-19 pool testing works

Updated: 27 minutes ago
To date, there have been more than 71,000 COVID-19 tests that have been administered at SUNY universities in New York. That includes more than 1,000 SUNY Plattsburgh students. Our Kelly O’Brien went to campus to see how the testing works.

News

Why federal authorities played key role in complex NEK murder case

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office played a crucial role in bringing charges this week in the long-running Michael Pimental murder investigation.

AP

Airman from New Hampshire killed in accident in Kuwait

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Defense says an Air Force staff sergeant from New Hampshire has died from non-combat injuries suffered in an ATV accident in Kuwait.

News

US judge rejects challenge to Vermont vote-by-mail system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal court judge has rejected a challenge to Vermont’s plan to mail ballots to all of the state’s active voters so they can cast ballots by mail or in-person for the November election.

News

Chittenden County state’s attorney will no longer seek cash bail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office will no longer seek cash bail in cases, except in the interest of public safety.

News

CDC officials say COVID vaccine for ‘general public’ not available till spring or summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
At Wednesday’s Senate Appropriations Hearing, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the vaccine could become available in November or December, but only a limited supply.