Airman from New Hampshire killed in accident in Kuwait

The U.S. Department of Defense says an Air Force staff sergeant from New Hampshire has died from non-combat injuries suffered in an ATV accident in Kuwait.

Twenty-three-year-old Ronald Ouellette was from Merrimack. The military says he died Monday. The accident happened at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Ouellette was assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that Ouellette was an American hero whose service “will never be forgotten.” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement, “We have a solemn obligation to always honor the memory of Staff Sergeant Ouellette and hold his family close.”

