Chittenden State’s Attorney will no longer seek cash bail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office will no longer seek cash bail in cases, except in the interest of public safety.

“Due to the risk of violence within jails and the enormous pressure to accept plea offers just to return home, cash bail creates conditions for more harm and greater potential for further contacts with law enforcement and the legal system,” says George in a statement. “These impacts only make our community less safe and only serve to hold poor people in jail on an amount of bail we know they cannot afford.”

George says the American legal system is built on “systemic racism and classism," and that this exists in Vermont as well with one of the most racially disproportionate prison populations in the nation when compared to our racial makeup.

She says Vermont’s constitution states “no person shall be imprisoned for debt.” According to George, taxpayers spend $38 million dollars per day to jail individuals who are simply awaiting trial.

“The cash bail system in our country is predicated on the false assumption that people will not appear for court unless an arbitrary amount of cash is paid. Research, however, has consistently found this is to be inaccurate,” said George in a statement.

The Chittenden County State’s Attorneys office may jail someone in “limited cases” where they are charged with a violent felony, the evidence of guilt is great and they believe the person poses a public safety threat. George says her office is working with the defense bar to strike bail from any pending cases.

The court could still impose cash bail, so George is calling on the legislature to make the cash bail elimination law.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.