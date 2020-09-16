Advertisement

Chittenden State’s Attorney will no longer seek cash bail

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office will no longer seek cash bail in cases, except in the interest of public safety.

“Due to the risk of violence within jails and the enormous pressure to accept plea offers just to return home, cash bail creates conditions for more harm and greater potential for further contacts with law enforcement and the legal system,” says George in a statement. “These impacts only make our community less safe and only serve to hold poor people in jail on an amount of bail we know they cannot afford.”

George says the American legal system is built on “systemic racism and classism," and that this exists in Vermont as well with one of the most racially disproportionate prison populations in the nation when compared to our racial makeup.

She says Vermont’s constitution states “no person shall be imprisoned for debt.” According to George, taxpayers spend $38 million dollars per day to jail individuals who are simply awaiting trial.

“The cash bail system in our country is predicated on the false assumption that people will not appear for court unless an arbitrary amount of cash is paid. Research, however, has consistently found this is to be inaccurate,” said George in a statement.

The Chittenden County State’s Attorneys office may jail someone in “limited cases” where they are charged with a violent felony, the evidence of guilt is great and they believe the person poses a public safety threat. George says her office is working with the defense bar to strike bail from any pending cases.

The court could still impose cash bail, so George is calling on the legislature to make the cash bail elimination law.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State leaders aren’t canceling trick-or-treating this year

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looks like kids in our region will still be trick-or-treating even during the pandemic.

News

ECHO Leahy Center offering free admissions on Wednesdays

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The ECHO Leahy Center will be letting people tour the science center for free every Wednesday during three time slots.

News

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act, prompting lawmakers to call for the first override vote of the session.

AP

Salvation Army will gather donations early due to virus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salvation Army is planning to start its Red Kettle campaign earlier this year - in November - because of the need caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and people won’t need change or cash in hand to donate.

Latest News

News

Police: Chittenden County seeing more bike thefts

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they are investigating multiple bike thefts in Chittenden County and at the University of Vermont.

News

Should Vermont’s mask mandate be lifted?

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Should Vermont's mask mandate be lifted? There's a petition getting thousands of signatures that says yes. Our Celine McArthur talked to one of the people who created that petition.

News

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

News

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

News

24-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man will be in court Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery last month in South Burlington.

News

South Burlington Police on the lookout for armed man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
South Burlington Police are looking for a man who is considered armed and potentially dangerous.