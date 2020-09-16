COVID prompts St. Jay to cancel Halloween parade

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Vermont town of St. Johnsbury to cancel its annual Halloween parade.

Organizer Diane Cummings told the town select board Monday that with adults the parade brings at least 3,000 people onto the streets of the community. But Cummings says the committee is still determined to do something special for Halloween.

The Caledonian Record reports that one idea is to provide Halloween candy to children through the St. Johnsbury schools. She says all pandemic precautions would be followed while the candy is prepared for distribution.

