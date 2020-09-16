Cuomo aide: NY won’t consider slashing budget until election

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The governor’s budget director said Wednesday it’s “premature” for some school districts to have laid off workers, and said New York will wait until after the November election to decide whether to slash state spending.

Budget director Robert Mujica told The Associated Press that the state has withheld $300 million in education funding - a fraction of $26.4 billion in total school funding.

Mujica said the state won’t be withholding school aid due at September’s end.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened a 20% permanent across-the-board cut to schools, hospitals and local governments if Congress doesn’t pass additional federal aid that could replace state revenues lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

