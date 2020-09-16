Advertisement

ECHO Leahy Center offering free admissions on Wednesdays

Echo Leahy Center
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ECHO Leahy Center is offering free admission starting Wednesday.

We’re told the ECHO Leahy Center will be letting people tour the science center for free every Wednesday during three time slots.

That includes one morning slot and two in the afternoon.

Otherwise non-members will pay $12 for adults and $6 for kids Friday through Monday.

Online tickets are still required.

