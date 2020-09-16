ECHO Leahy Center offering free admissions on Wednesdays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ECHO Leahy Center is offering free admission starting Wednesday.

We’re told the ECHO Leahy Center will be letting people tour the science center for free every Wednesday during three time slots.

That includes one morning slot and two in the afternoon.

Otherwise non-members will pay $12 for adults and $6 for kids Friday through Monday.

Online tickets are still required.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.