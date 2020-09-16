Advertisement

Flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has fined the New England Flag Football League $2,000, saying it violated a state emergency order during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which is based in Massachusetts, hosted a tournament in Epping, New Hampshire, last month. In addition to New England, teams came from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. However, the emergency order and state guidance for amateur and youth sports says teams from outside New England are not allowed at competitive sporting events in New Hampshire.

The attorney general’s office said the league’s president, Austin Bradshaw, understood the guidance, and that Bradshaw wrote to the office that the league had redone the schedule without non-New England teams.

Messages seeking comment were left with league Wednesday.

