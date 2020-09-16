Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are now working on overriding Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act.

The bill is a key piece of Democratic legislation and it would require the state meets strict rules to lower green house gasses and if it doesn’t, Vermonters could sue the state, not for money, but to mandate the goals are met.

In his rejection of the bill, Governor Scott says it could lead to costly court battles.

He called it poorly crafted legislation, unconstitutional, and said it does not propose or create a sustainable framework for long-term mitigation and solutions to climate change.

He laid out his main concerns in a letter to lawmakers in hopes of them making changes.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson responded saying the veto of the bill risks putting Vermont further behind on tackling climate change and says the governor’s suggestions would weaken the bill. She says that the house plans to take action to override the veto.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the bill creates government accountability.

“Let me be clear: As Attorney General, I find this bill to be a legally sound and measured approach to tackling one of the greatest crises of our time," said Donovan in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.