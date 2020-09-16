Advertisement

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Gov. Phil Scott- File photo
Gov. Phil Scott- File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are now working on overriding Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act.

The bill is a key piece of Democratic legislation and it would require the state meets strict rules to lower green house gasses and if it doesn’t, Vermonters could sue the state, not for money, but to mandate the goals are met.

In his rejection of the bill, Governor Scott says it could lead to costly court battles.

He called it poorly crafted legislation, unconstitutional, and said it does not propose or create a sustainable framework for long-term mitigation and solutions to climate change.

He laid out his main concerns in a letter to lawmakers in hopes of them making changes.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson responded saying the veto of the bill risks putting Vermont further behind on tackling climate change and says the governor’s suggestions would weaken the bill. She says that the house plans to take action to override the veto.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the bill creates government accountability.

“Let me be clear: As Attorney General, I find this bill to be a legally sound and measured approach to tackling one of the greatest crises of our time," said Donovan in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

News

Winooski school district discusses removing school resource officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
The Winooski School District Board says it wants more community input before voting on whether to remove the school resource officer.

News

Winooski School District Board wants more input from community before SRO vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Winooski School District Board says it wants more community input before voting on whether to remove the school resource officer.

News

No return date for BHS students because of poor air quality

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
No return to school date yet at Burlington High School students after air quality tests found a potentially cancer-causing chemical in the air in parts of the campus.

Latest News

News

No return date for BHS students because of poor air quality

Updated: 6 hours ago
No return to school date yet at Burlington High School students after air quality tests found a potentially cancer-causing chemical in the air in parts of the campus.

News

Vermont students join mission to save trees

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rutland City School students at the Allen Street Campus are planting American chestnut trees.

News

Campaign Countdown: Race for Plattsburgh mayor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
In the race for Plattsburgh mayor, Republican candidate Scott Beebie and Democratic candidate Chris Rosenquest both have a vision for the city, but they also have some similarities. Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

News

Vermont students join mission to save trees

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Students in Rutland are trying to save a species of trees by planting an orchard behind their school. Our Olivia Lyons gets to the root of the story.

News

Milne pitches lt. gov. campaign platform

Updated: 12 hours ago
Scott Milne, The Pomfret Republican running for lieutenant governor, Tuesday formally rolled out a platform with upwards of 60 proposals.

News

Winooski school district starts year without school resource officer

Updated: 12 hours ago
Students are back, but in some schools, resource officers are not. That includes Winooski -- at least for now.