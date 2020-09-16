Halifax and Readsboro school merger dissolved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Board of Education voted today to dissolve the Southern Valley Unified Union School District, a district that was formed under Act 46, but wasn’t working for the towns involved.

Halfiax’s and Readsboro’s K-8 schools will no longer be merged as of July 1, 2021. The state education board voted 7-2 in favor of the dissolve. The Southern Vermont Unified Union School District was created through Act-46.

The act was created by the state to improve education outcomes and equity by creating larger and more efficient school entities. Readsboro and Halifax originally merged voluntarily to avoid being forced to join even larger districts. But, after the merger, the schools found they were not able to merge classes and there were large economic differences in the two communities. Readsboro students typically go to a high school in Massachusetts, whereas Halifax students usually choose Brattleboro Union High School

During the State Board of Education meeting Wednesday afternoon, Homer Sumner, the Chair of the Southern Vermont Unified Union School District Board described having Readsboro’s students attend Halifax last year as a nightmare.

“Last year when we had their eighth graders come to Halifax, the students themselves were happy, some of the parents were happy, but for the most part it was quite expensive. It would cost us $90,000 to have a bus that transported them,” says Sumner.

In December of 2019, Halifax voted unanimously to exit the district. And in January or this year, Readsboro also voted to leave the district.

Sumner tells WCAX he’s happy the state board of education agreed to let them split. He also says the schools will be able to stay open and he is not worried about the state forcing them into a new merger.

The schools have been part of the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union this entire time and will continue to be a part of it.

The state has merged 45 districts in 39 towns to form 11 new union school districts. This dissolution may be the start of a new trend. The State Board of Education chair, John Carroll says “this could be the first of many proposed divorces.” It was suggested this should be brought to the attention of the legislature to discuss further.

