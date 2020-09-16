Advertisement

Kids take a break from online learning

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice cream and pizza were on the menu at Fisher Brothers Farm Wednesday.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream and American Flatbread invited students and their families to take a break from remote learning and enjoy food on the farm. They had the choice to buy a number of different styles of pizza and unique ice cream flavors.

There is also live music and plenty of space to be physically distant.

This is the second straight Wednesday Sisters of Anarchy has hosted this event and are planning to do it again next week.

