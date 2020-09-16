Advertisement

New York extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020

By Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Uninsured New Yorkers can now apply for health insurance coverage through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday those people can apply for coverage through New York’s health insurance marketplace or directly through insurers. The special enrollment period will run through Dec. 31. State health officials and insurers say they’re offering the special enrollment period so people don’t avoid seeking testing or medical care because of lack of health insurance coverage.   

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

