NH lawmakers trying to override more than 20 Sununu vetoes

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers have started trying to override more than 20 bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, with the initial efforts coming up short, such as one that would have allowed guns to be taken from people who present a danger to themselves or others.

The House didn’t have the two-thirds majority to override that veto early during Wednesday’s session.

The so-called “red flag” bill would have allowed relatives or police to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms.

Supporters argued it was needed in a state where the suicide rate is rising faster than elsewhere and would be used only in cases of extreme risk.

Opponents argued it violated the right to own firearms.

