Police: Chittenden County seeing more bike thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are investigating multiple bike thefts in Chittenden County and at the University of Vermont.

UVM Police ask people to use a sturdy U-lock on your bike and register your bike with the free Bike Index.

They say keeping a record of the serial number and proof of purchase are essential for proving ownership if your bike is lost or stolen.

