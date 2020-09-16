Police: Chittenden County seeing more bike thefts
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are investigating multiple bike thefts in Chittenden County and at the University of Vermont.
UVM Police ask people to use a sturdy U-lock on your bike and register your bike with the free Bike Index.
They say keeping a record of the serial number and proof of purchase are essential for proving ownership if your bike is lost or stolen.
