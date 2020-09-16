Advertisement

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

School bus cleaning
School bus cleaning(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

The classroom cleaning procedure isn’t far off from the bus cleaning procedure, and it all boils down to thoughtful planning heading into the school year.

Step one for the Barre Unified Union School District was communicating with families from the beginning and creating a web page dedicated to transportation to and from school.

Riders are following CDC and state regulations like health screenings, mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizer. In between runs, drivers are thoroughly cleaning the bus back to front.

They use a disinfectant spray that sits on the seats for 10 minutes.

They also are sure to wipe down everything students would touch. Once they reach the front, they are sure to clean their drivers station and hand rails for safe on and off.

Stacy Emerson, from Student Transportation Vermont and Mountain Transit, says the planning for bus safety and cleaning across districts she worked with mirrored other aspects of school.

“Everything that we have discussed all summer long has been directly related to safety. You treat a bus like you do a classroom. And there were a lot of conversations everyday about how to properly clean the building and protect the students and the staff and to do the same inside the school bus," said Emerson.

Emerson says that air circulation through the buses is key, so they will be leaving the windows down for the foreseeable future.

She also says they have found ways to systematically load and unload the bus to ensure no cross contamination between students and of course, they are always ready to adapt with new guidelines.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning as our Kevin Gaiss gets and in-depth look at the cleaning process.

