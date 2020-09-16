South Burlington Police on the lookout for armed man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are looking for a man who they say is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

Police say Malachi Buswell was involved in a fight with a woman last Friday at a Swift Street home.

We’re told he left the area and fired the gun toward other involved people, but no one was injured.

Police say everyone knew each other.

They say he was last known to be driving a tan 1998 Ford Escort Wagon with Vermont registration HCN706.

Last seen driving this car. (WCAX)

Police are asking you to give them a call if you can help.

