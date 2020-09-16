Advertisement

South Burlington Police on the lookout for armed man

Malachi Buswell
Malachi Buswell(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are looking for a man who they say is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

Police say Malachi Buswell was involved in a fight with a woman last Friday at a Swift Street home.

We’re told he left the area and fired the gun toward other involved people, but no one was injured.

Police say everyone knew each other.

They say he was last known to be driving a tan 1998 Ford Escort Wagon with Vermont registration HCN706.

Last seen driving this car.
Last seen driving this car.(WCAX)

Police are asking you to give them a call if you can help.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State leaders aren’t canceling trick-or-treating this year

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looks like kids in our region will still be trick-or-treating even during the pandemic.

News

ECHO Leahy Center offering free admissions on Wednesdays

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The ECHO Leahy Center will be letting people tour the science center for free every Wednesday during three time slots.

News

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act, prompting lawmakers to call for the first override vote of the session.

AP

Salvation Army will gather donations early due to virus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salvation Army is planning to start its Red Kettle campaign earlier this year - in November - because of the need caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and people won’t need change or cash in hand to donate.

News

Chittenden State’s Attorney will no longer seek cash bail

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office will no longer seek cash bail in cases, except in the interest of public safety.

Latest News

News

Police: Chittenden County seeing more bike thefts

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they are investigating multiple bike thefts in Chittenden County and at the University of Vermont.

News

Should Vermont’s mask mandate be lifted?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Should Vermont's mask mandate be lifted? There's a petition getting thousands of signatures that says yes. Our Celine McArthur talked to one of the people who created that petition.

News

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

News

School buses cleaned at least 2-3 times a day in Barre

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Buses are getting cleaned daily to help stop the spread of coronavirus among Vermont’s students.

News

24-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man will be in court Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery last month in South Burlington.