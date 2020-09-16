State leaders aren’t canceling trick-or-treating this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has joined Vermont health officials in saying he has no plans to curtail trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Cuomo on Tuesday said he has no plans to ban trick-or-treaters in the name of coronavirus safety.

“I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child to the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I’ll give you my advice and guidance, and then you will make a decision what you do that night,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

In Vermont, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine last week said as long as health precautions are followed, Vermonters can still trick-or-treat if they follow standard COVID precautions and keep groups small. He also said Halloween make look different with treats left outside.

Levine joked that masks are mandatory,

