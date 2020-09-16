Advertisement

Students turning gap year into fishing adventure stop in Vermont

Two Virginia students taking a gap year from school plan to stop in every state to fish, try to reel one in while in Vermont.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most colleges and universities are using at least some virtual learning this year due to the pandemic. For some students, that’s not an ideal option and they’re taking a gap year instead.

That includes Daniel Balserak and Luke Konson who are traveling the United States instead of spending their first year of college at home and online.

“I got a text from Luke I remember one night at like 2 a.m. and he said I have a crazy idea,” said Balserak “We right now are on a journey to go to all 50 states, to catch the state fish in each one,” said Konson.

The best friends from northern Virginia were set to start their freshman year and be roommates at Clemson University in South Carolina, but for the last month, they have been traveling and fishing for each state’s state fish.

“I thought there was no way my parents would let me come, but after a month or so of convincing it worked out. And here I am,” said Balserak, who doubted the trip would happen.

So far their journey has led them around the East Coast from Maryland to Maine.

“It puts a goal to it, so it’s not just traveling and fishing which is kind of aimless,” said Konson.

Wednesday, the friends were reeling at Lake Carmi looking to catch walleye, which is the Vermont state warm-water fish. They plan to stay in each state until they make their catch.

“I have always wanted to come here. I have seen it in movies and stuff, it’s a beautiful state,” said Balserak about Vermont. “The mountains and the trees. It’s a beautiful state up here,” Konson added about Vermont.

The two 18-year-olds say the trip involves a lot of research and planning. They point to a low budget, using savings along with a GoFundMe, and living out of their car. But traveling during the pandemic means there are travel restrictions. These anglers say that to be safe and efficient they have mapped out where the fish are and when to buy a license and where they can freely travel under each state’s guidelines.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we meet the legal obligations,” said Konson.

“I think we have done our research pretty well and have stayed on task,” said Balserak.

They plan to hit as many states as possible within the next year. But they know some of the harder to get to states like Alaska and Hawaii may have to wait. In the meantime, the two best friends continue to put a line out instead of being online for class.

“I think everyone should at least consider getting outside, doing something like this. Nature is pretty amazing and we don’t experience it enough,” said Konson

Once Konson and Balserak catch a walleye in Vermont, they are heading to New York to catch a brook trout. Click here to follow their journey on Instagram.,

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Cuomo aide: NY won’t consider slashing budget until election

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor’s budget director said Wednesday it’s “premature” for some school districts to have laid off workers, and said New York will wait until after the November election to decide whether to slash state spending.

News

Students turning gap year into fishing adventure stop in Vermont

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Most colleges and universities are using at least some virtual learning this year due to the pandemic. For some students , that’s not an ideal option and they’re taking a gap year instead.

News

Vermont receiving millions to combat domestic violence

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Vermont is getting $6 million in federal funding to support victims of domestic violence.

News

Chittenden County state’s attorney will no longer seek cash bail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Chittenden County’s top prosecutor plans to stop using bail as a way to get people to show up in court.

Latest News

News

Vermont board of ed approves Halifax and Readsboro Act 46 ‘divorce’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The Vermont State Board of Education voted Wednesday to dissolve the Southern Valley Unified Union School District, a district that was formed under Act 46, but wasn’t working for the towns involved.

News

Pediatricians say pharmacy vaccination waiver no replacement for regular checkups

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Coming soon, parents won’t have to make an appointment with a pediatrician to get thier child immunized. Vermont is going along with a federal waiver that allows all pharmacists permission to administer vaccines to kids under 18. Channel 3′s Christina Guessferd finds out why Vermont doctors worry the move that was meant to help, could actually cause harm.

News

NH lawmakers fail to override more than 20 Sununu vetoes

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a busy day for lawmakers in New Hampshire with more than 20 bills up for a re-vote after being vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu.

News

Pediatricians say pharmacy vaccination waiver no replacement for regular check-ups

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming soon, parents won’t have to make an appointment with a pediatrician to get thier child immunized.

News

Halifax and Readsboro school merger dissolved

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont State Board of Education voted today to dissolve the Southern Valley Unified Union School District, a district that was formed under Act 46, but wasn’t working for the towns involved.

News

Vermont Act 250 reform effort stumbles to finish line

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Senate is pushing ahead with Act 250 reform, but the future of the land-use planning law remains unclear after some lawmakers and the Scott administration say it falls far short of the ambitious package it once was.