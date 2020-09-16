US backs off threat of Canadian aluminum tariff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Trump administration is backing off threats of a proposed 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Trade officials said the change in course was because imports were likely to decline after an earlier surge. They said tariffs are still an option.

The reversal comes the same day that Canada was expected to unveil its plans for retaliation. Canadian leaders said they welcomed the U.S. decision.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, called the decision a good thing for manufacturers in the North Country, which relies on supply chains across the northern border. She says the tariffs would harm the area’s global competitiveness.

