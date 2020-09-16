Vermont antlerless deer lottery winners announced

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit, you can now see the lottery winners.

A randomized computer drawing selected the winners. Permit recipients will need to reprint their licenses, as well as make sure they have a valid Vermont hunting license and muzzleloader license. Officials say postcards notifying lottery winners will not be sent this year.

Some unallocated permits in wildlife management units A, B, F1, F2, I, J1, K, N, O, and Q are still available and will be on-sale on September 21st.

