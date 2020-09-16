Advertisement

Vermont Legislature looks to limit police use of force

BLM protesters in Burlington Friday
BLM protesters in Burlington Friday(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are trying to bring together all of the roughly 70 law enforcement agencies under the same uniform use-of-force laws.

It comes as Vermont and the country has been roiled this summer by protests over racial profiling and excessive force by police in the killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, among other incidents. At issue is whether to enact in state law some of the toughest restrictions in the country on the use of force by police officers.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days reporter Paul Heintz about his story in this week’s issue.

