Vt. entomologist on fighting back against the emerald ash borer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week.

The green-colored beetle is bad news for Vermont’s ash trees. The bugs get underneath their bark and ultimately kill them.

The invasive species was first found in Vermont two years ago. Now, it’s confirmed in eight counties.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky about how the state and feds are stepping in to help out, their strategies to stop it and how you can help. Watch the video for the full interview.

