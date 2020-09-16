Vt. lawmakers reach deal on regulated pot sales

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would create a regulated marketplace for the sale and taxation of marijuana in the state.

Conference committee members reached agreements Tuesday on advertising and how tax proceeds would be distributed and their report could be finalized Wednesday.

The possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana is allowed in Vermont, but there has been no way to buy or sell it legally or tax sales.

If the legislation gets final approval it would go to Governor Phil Scott. The current version does include saliva testing, which has been a must-have provision Scott said needed to be included.

