Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers reach deal on regulated pot sales

(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would create a regulated marketplace for the sale and taxation of marijuana in the state.

Conference committee members reached agreements Tuesday on advertising and how tax proceeds would be distributed and their report could be finalized Wednesday.

The possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana is allowed in Vermont, but there has been no way to buy or sell it legally or tax sales.

If the legislation gets final approval it would go to Governor Phil Scott. The current version does include saliva testing, which has been a must-have provision Scott said needed to be included.

Related Stories:

Vermont lawmakers edging closer to legal marijuana market

Lawmakers seek consensus on regulated marijuana measure

Will Vermont lawmakers establish a retail marijuana market?

House passes legal marijuana market bill

Vermont farmers concerned by cannabis bill provisions

Legal Vermont pot market bill passes key House committee

Opponents fear unintended consequences of legal pot market

Will pot bill shut Vermont farmers out of the market?

Legal pot market bill moves forward despite governor’s concerns

Vermont event hosts seek clarity on cannabis policy

Panel discusses implications of fully regulated Vermont cannabis market

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont antlerless deer lottery winners announced

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit, you can now see the lottery winners.

News

Washington County authorities open criminal inquest into case of missing Barre man

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Washington County authorities have opened a criminal inquest into the disappearance of a Barre man missing since spring and believed to be the victim of foul play.

News

Flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has fined the New England Flag Football League $2,000, saying it violated a state emergency order during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

US backs off threat of Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Trump administration is backing off threats of a proposed 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Latest News

News

South Burlington Police on lookout for suspect in shooting incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
South Burlington Police are looking for a man who is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

News

24-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two people face charges in connection with a holdup at a South Burlington convenience store last month.

News

Fauci congratulates Vermonters on success of slowing spread of COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulated Vermonters for their success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act, prompting lawmakers to call for the first override vote of the session.

AP

New York extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uninsured New Yorkers can now apply for health insurance coverage through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Vt. registered voters to get ballots by mail; system challenged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Jim Condos says registered Vermont voters will automatically receive a ballot in mail for the November election and may return it by mail or drop it off at their town clerk’s office early, or bring their ballot to the polls on Election Day.