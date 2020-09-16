Advertisement

Vt. poll workers wanted for November election

Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.
Primary Day is here in Vermont and residents across the state will be heading to the polls Tuesday. But in-person voting will look different.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Secretary of State and the Vermont Bar Association are teaming up to enlist lawyers and law students to volunteer at the polls.

Many traditional poll workers may not be able to be at the polls due to COVID-19 and being an at-risk population.

Any Vermont lawyer or law student who is interested in volunteering to be a poll worker in November can contact their local town or city clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

NH lawmakers trying to override more than 20 Sununu vetoes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire lawmakers have started trying to override more than 20 bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, with the initial efforts coming up short, such as one that would have allowed guns to be taken from people who present a danger to themselves or others.

News

Vermont antlerless deer lottery winners announced

Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit, you can now see the lottery winners.

News

South Burlington Police on lookout for suspect in shooting incident

Updated: 24 minutes ago
South Burlington Police are looking for a man who is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

News

New York extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Uninsured New Yorkers can now apply for health insurance coverage through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Chittenden County state’s attorney will no longer seek cash bail

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office will no longer seek cash bail in cases, except in the interest of public safety.

News

Washington County authorities open criminal inquest into case of missing Barre man

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Washington County authorities have opened a criminal inquest into the disappearance of a Barre man missing since spring and believed to be the victim of foul play.

News

Marijuana expungement bill approved by Vt. House

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would create a regulated marketplace for the sale and taxation of marijuana in the state.

News

Williston man charged with swiping cashbox from farm stand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they’ve nabbed a suspect in the theft from a farm stand in Grand Isle over the weekend.

News

Vermont antlerless deer lottery winners announced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit, you can now see the lottery winners.

News

Vt. lawmakers reach deal on regulated pot sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would create a regulated marketplace for the sale and taxation of marijuana in the state.