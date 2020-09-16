Vt. poll workers wanted for November election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Secretary of State and the Vermont Bar Association are teaming up to enlist lawyers and law students to volunteer at the polls.

Many traditional poll workers may not be able to be at the polls due to COVID-19 and being an at-risk population.

Any Vermont lawyer or law student who is interested in volunteering to be a poll worker in November can contact their local town or city clerk’s office.

