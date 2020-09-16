Vt. registered voters to get ballots by mail; system challenged

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Secretary of State Jim Condos says registered Vermont voters will automatically receive a ballot in mail for the November election and may return it by mail or drop it off at their town clerk’s office early, or bring their ballot to the polls on Election Day.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is expected to rule Wednesday on a challenge to the vote-by-mail system filed by five Vermonters, including a town clerk and a former Republican representative to the Vermont House.

The current plan is for ballots to be mailed starting on Sept. 21. The goal is to preserve voting rights during the pandemic while protecting public health.

